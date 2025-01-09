Sign up
12 / 365
3D
Fascinating architecture. I wonder how useful the space would be at those pointed edges 🤔?
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
1
Extras and experiments
iPhone 11
6th January 2025 6:26pm
buildings
architecture
singapore
cityscape
