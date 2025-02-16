Sign up
19 / 365
Socialising
The black swan seems to have fitted in well with all the other birds on the River Avon in Stratford.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
river
,
swans
Beverley
ace
Getting to know each other… lovely shot
February 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love this overhead view!
February 16th, 2025
