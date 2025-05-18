Sign up
Previous
Next
25 / 365
Where There’s Life
These hardy marigolds are thriving on the otherwise barren cliffs in Salema.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Photo Details
Album
Extras and experiments
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th May 2025 7:11pm
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
marigolds
