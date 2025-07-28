Sign up
30 / 365
Salt Lake Stillness
130m below ground in the Salt Mines, near Krakow, Poland
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Photo Details
Tags
light
,
reflections
,
lake
,
poland
Michelle
Amazing place and capture
July 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful reflections,
July 28th, 2025
