39 / 365
She’s (Not) Got Bette Davis Feet 🎶
Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Bette Davis was 5’ 3” with tiny feet. I’m 5’ 10” with considerably larger feet 😉
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras and experiments
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2026 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hollywood
