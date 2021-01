St Thomas's Church, Prince George Avenue, London N14

The building of this church commenced in the 1930s when the Piccadilly Line was extended to Cockfosters. Building work ceased during WW2 with the church being finished the the 1950s when the copper spire was added to the building. This blew down in a gale in I think the 1960s. The replacement was taken down a few years ago as the wood inside had rotted. It was replaced with what you can see in this photograph.