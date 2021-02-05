Previous
Cloudy Sky in Oakwood Park by cmm1234
33 / 365

Cloudy Sky in Oakwood Park

At least it wasn't raining.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Christine

@cmm1234
9% complete

