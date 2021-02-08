Previous
Snow patterns by cmm1234
36 / 365

Snow patterns

The colour or the type of stone created these patterns. The concrete between the stones encourages freezing. The dark slabs are of a different material which seems to attract or retain warmth.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Christine

@cmm1234
