36 / 365
Snow patterns
The colour or the type of stone created these patterns. The concrete between the stones encourages freezing. The dark slabs are of a different material which seems to attract or retain warmth.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Christine
@cmm1234
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
5
365
SM-N960F
8th February 2021 9:10am
stone
concrete
sniw
