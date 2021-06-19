Sign up
Weather Predictor
Bought this in Cornwall a couple of years ago. The crystals are said to forecast weather changes. All I can say is a week ago it was mostly clear water with a few crystals at the bottom. I’ve never seen it look like this before.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Christine
@cmm1234
Tags
weather
,
forecaster
