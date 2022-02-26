Sign up
Photo 355
Mandarin Duck, Whitewebbs
Beautiiful Mandarin drake.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
0
0
Christine
@cmm1234
I've always been interested in photography after receiving a plastic Kodak 120 for my 10th birthday.
Tags
duck
,
drake
,
mandarin
,
whitewebbs
