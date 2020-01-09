Sign up
Photo 852
Wolfgangsee
Wolfgangsee Lake from St Gilgen in the Austrian Alps. I liked the thin layer of mist.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Tags
st
,
lake
,
gilgen
,
austrian
,
wolfgangsee
,
alps.
