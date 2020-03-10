Sign up
Photo 873
Old Salzburg
View across the rooftops of Salzburg with its spires and the fortress on the hill.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
1
365
DMC-TZ80
26th February 2020 12:40pm
cathedral
,
hill
,
city
,
spires
,
fortress
,
austria
,
salzburg
