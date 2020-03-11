Sign up
Photo 874
Vienna Hofburg
I always love this impressive view of the Vienna Hofburg at the end of a lovely street full of lovely shops and cafes.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Tags
shops
vienna
austria
hofburg
carol white
ace
Beautiful architecture
March 11th, 2020
