Previous
Next
Let's get this straight ..... by cmp
Photo 884

Let's get this straight .....

Walked past this lovely ploughed field today. Lots of straight, leading lines.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

tony gig
Great lines and shot.
March 31st, 2020  
carol white ace
Great lines and composition
March 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise