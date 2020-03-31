Sign up
Let's get this straight .....
Walked past this lovely ploughed field today. Lots of straight, leading lines.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Tags
lines
,
field
,
ploughed
tony gig
Great lines and shot.
March 31st, 2020
carol white
ace
Great lines and composition
March 31st, 2020
