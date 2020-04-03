Previous
Village in Bloom by cmp
Photo 887

Village in Bloom

Our deserted village centre in full bloom.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful cheerful colour, lovely!
April 3rd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
so colorful - love it - love spring
April 3rd, 2020  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely colours.
April 3rd, 2020  
