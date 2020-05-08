Sign up
Photo 908
Home Baking
Crispy bacon soda bread this morning!
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
Tags
home
bread
baking
judith deacon
ace
Looks yummy, I love the way we are all baking again, one upside of Covid 19! I should think Weight Watchers are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted as well, lots of new members!
May 10th, 2020
