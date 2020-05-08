Previous
Home Baking by cmp
Photo 908

Home Baking

Crispy bacon soda bread this morning!
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
judith deacon ace
Looks yummy, I love the way we are all baking again, one upside of Covid 19! I should think Weight Watchers are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted as well, lots of new members!
May 10th, 2020  
