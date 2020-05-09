Previous
Lymm Dam by cmp
Lymm Dam

View during our once-a-day walk allowed during the corona virus outbreak. a lovely morning, and few people encountered on the footpath around the dam.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Catherine P

Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Fisher Family
Beautiful - I love the reflections!

Ian
May 10th, 2020  
