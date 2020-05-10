Previous
St Werburgh's Church by cmp
Photo 910

St Werburgh's Church

Rarely used, 1000 year old church in Warburton, Cheshire. It was named after a Saxon abbess who became the patron saint of Chester, and is one of only 27 timber-framed churches in England. Inside, rough-hewn timber uprights support the roof beams, gnarled and twisted like the trees they once were.
There is a twelfth-century stone sarcophagus and a patch of nineteenth-century Minton tiles on the floor inside. We did not see inside today as the key is to be collected from a nearby house, and this would not be appropriate at this time of the corona virus.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Oh Wow! What an extraordinary church, would love to see this.
May 10th, 2020  
