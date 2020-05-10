St Werburgh's Church

Rarely used, 1000 year old church in Warburton, Cheshire. It was named after a Saxon abbess who became the patron saint of Chester, and is one of only 27 timber-framed churches in England. Inside, rough-hewn timber uprights support the roof beams, gnarled and twisted like the trees they once were.

There is a twelfth-century stone sarcophagus and a patch of nineteenth-century Minton tiles on the floor inside. We did not see inside today as the key is to be collected from a nearby house, and this would not be appropriate at this time of the corona virus.