Previous
Next
Beach Huts by cmp
Photo 967

Beach Huts

Loved these iconic colourful beach huts on stilts at Wells next the Sea in North Norfolk.There are about 200 of them in a long row.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
My friends mum & dad used to have a beach hut there. Spent a few summers there, great memories. Nice shot!
August 22nd, 2020  
Sand Lily
Each one is an individual in it's own way. Good shot!
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise