Photo 970
Boats off the Norfolk Coast
A lovely part of the UK.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
19th August 2020 9:03am
Tags
sea
,
boats
,
norfolk
,
coast
