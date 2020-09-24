Previous
Waiting Expectantly by cmp
Waiting Expectantly

Heron waiting to make a dive at the Bridgewater Canal in Lymm, Cheshire.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Babs ace
Excellent close up fav
September 24th, 2020  
