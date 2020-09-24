Sign up
Photo 980
Waiting Expectantly
Heron waiting to make a dive at the Bridgewater Canal in Lymm, Cheshire.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
canal
bird
heron
cheshire
lymm
Babs
ace
Excellent close up fav
September 24th, 2020
