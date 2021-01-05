Sign up
Photo 1005
Morning sunlight
A lovely time for a walk!
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
carol white
ace
A lovely scene with the hint of a mist in the background
January 5th, 2021
Jean
ace
great capture of that misty light
January 5th, 2021
