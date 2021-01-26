Sign up
Winter's Morning
A wet, cold day today, but I loved coming across this little treasure yesterday during my walk for the day!
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
bird
,
trees
,
woodland
,
robin
