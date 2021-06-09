Previous
Warwick Castle by cmp
Warwick Castle

Looking from the bridge towwards the watermill.
9th June 2021

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
william wooderson
It looks very attractive with all the water lilies and lush green grass!
June 9th, 2021  
