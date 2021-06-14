Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1024
"Herdy"
Herdwick sheep or "Herdies" are native to the central and western Lake District and live on the highest of England’s mountains. They are managed in the traditional way on the Lake District fells that have been their home for generations.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1024
photos
98
followers
158
following
280% complete
View this month »
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
12th June 2021 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
sheep
,
farm
,
district
,
fells
,
herdwick
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
June 14th, 2021
Hazel
ace
Handsome herdy!
June 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close