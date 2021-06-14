Previous
"Herdy" by cmp
"Herdy"

Herdwick sheep or "Herdies" are native to the central and western Lake District and live on the highest of England’s mountains. They are managed in the traditional way on the Lake District fells that have been their home for generations.
Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Peter Dulis ace
cute
June 14th, 2021  
Hazel ace
Handsome herdy!
June 14th, 2021  
