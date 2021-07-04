Sign up
Photo 1026
The Girl with the Dolphin
View of London's Tower Bridge with statue in the foreground. In the distance, to the right, is The Shard
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
bridge
the
dolphin
girl
tower
with
shard
london's
