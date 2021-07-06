Previous
A View from the Shard by cmp
A View from the Shard

Stunning view from London's "Shard" across the city and beyond. I have centred this capture on The Thames and its bridges, St Paul's Cathedral with its famous dome, as well as some more modern architecture.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely view
July 6th, 2021  
