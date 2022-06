Kinderdijk Windmills

The windmills at Kinderdijk are a group of 19 monumental windmills in Southern Holland. They were built in 1738 and 1740 to pump water out of the polder, and some are still working. This is the largest group of old windmills in the Netherlands. The mills are listed as national monuments and the entire area is a protected village view since 1993. They have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997.