Photo 1046
Disneyland Paris
Mickey Mouse dressed in his 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris attire during one of the daily parades.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
2nd June 2022 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mouse
,
castle
,
paris
,
mickey
,
disneyland
,
characters
