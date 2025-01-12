Previous
Sunday Morning Stroll by cmp
Sunday Morning Stroll

Enjoying the last of the crisp wintery weather.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed, I love the hint of yellow lightning on the trees
January 12th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
Romantically cold
January 12th, 2025  
