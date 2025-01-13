Previous
Can you spot them?! by cmp
Photo 1109

Can you spot them?!

Took this photo of one of Dubai's many skyscrapers last month. At first it may look quite interesting. I did not want to zoom in for you as it would spoil the effect!! See if you can spot what is going on!!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ajisaac
Great capture. Window cleaners....or highly sophisticated burglars...
January 13th, 2025  
Tunia McClure ace
window washers!
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact