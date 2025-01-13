Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1109
Can you spot them?!
Took this photo of one of Dubai's many skyscrapers last month. At first it may look quite interesting. I did not want to zoom in for you as it would spoil the effect!! See if you can spot what is going on!!
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1109
photos
74
followers
113
following
303% complete
View this month »
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th December 2024 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
skyscraper
,
dubai
,
uae
ajisaac
Great capture. Window cleaners....or highly sophisticated burglars...
January 13th, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
window washers!
January 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close