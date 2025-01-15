Sign up
Previous
Photo 1111
Dubai Marina
I really liked this view of the mosque nestled between the sky scrapers. We could hear the call to prayer too which added to the atmosphere.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
1
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g34 5G
Taken
13th December 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
,
dubai
,
marina
,
mosque
,
skyscrapers
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
January 15th, 2025
