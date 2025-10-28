Sign up
Previous
Photo 1118
Kumzar
A tiny village in Musandam, the most northerly province in Oman. Only accessible by boat via the Strait of Hormuz.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
28th October 2025 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
of
,
culture
,
travel
,
arabia
,
oman
,
strait
,
musandam
,
hormuz
,
kumzar
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous!
November 20th, 2025
