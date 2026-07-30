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Previous
Photo 1120
Watching the world go by
Chimpanzees at Chester Zoo enjoying a chat and a bite to eat!
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1120
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68
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105
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Photo Details
Views
5
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th July 2026 11:05am
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monkeys
,
eating
,
zoo
,
chester
,
watching
,
chimpanzees
,
socialising
KV
ace
The one is showing teeth and almost looks to be smiling
July 30th, 2026
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