Farm swing by cmuir1963
Farm swing

Through the years, there has been a swing in this big old oak tree. The farm belonged to my grandparents, then to my parents, and for now to my sister and me.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Cindy Hagan

@cmuir1963
Hello All! Complete amateur here. Love to shoot, but I haven’t picked up the camera much over the last few years. Settling in to new routines...
