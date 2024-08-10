Sign up
2 / 365
Farm swing
Through the years, there has been a swing in this big old oak tree. The farm belonged to my grandparents, then to my parents, and for now to my sister and me.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
0
0
Cindy Hagan
@cmuir1963
Hello All! Complete amateur here. Love to shoot, but I haven’t picked up the camera much over the last few years. Settling in to new routines...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th August 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#swing
