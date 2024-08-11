Previous
I love my job by cmuir1963
I love my job

Part time post retirement job at the small regional airport and I love it!
Cindy Hagan

@cmuir1963
Hello All! Complete amateur here. Love to shoot, but I haven’t picked up the camera much over the last few years. Settling in to new routines...
