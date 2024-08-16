Previous
San Pedro by cmuir1963
5 / 365

San Pedro

16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Cindy Hagan

@cmuir1963
Hello All! Complete amateur here. Love to shoot, but I haven’t picked up the camera much over the last few years. Settling in to new routines...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise