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21-iulie-IMG_7879 by cnastase
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21-iulie-IMG_7879

I’m driving cross Europe this week, so this is my dinner: pulled pork. It was delicious.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Camelia Nastase

@cnastase
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