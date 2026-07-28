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28-iulie-7281094 by cnastase
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28-iulie-7281094

I'm finally home after crossing Europe by car for 8 days. I missed the flowers in the morning, and the slow ritual of watering and enjoying the quiet.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Camelia Nastase

@cnastase
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