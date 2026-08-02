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20260802-IMG_2230 by cnastase
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20260802-IMG_2230

Day and Dusk. Unfortunately there was no Dawn close by :)
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Camelia Nastase

@cnastase
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