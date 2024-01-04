Sign up
252 / 365
In Pieces
Dropped this tumbler when my boss called my name in the service drive… he felt bad after and offered to replace it for me. Told a coworker what happened and two days later, she brought me a new one.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
LaC1ndy
@cndglnn
It's been a year since I posted my last photo, so here I am… This time I am beginning my "Road to 60" in pictures!
Tags
starbucks
,
broken
,
tumbler
