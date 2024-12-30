Previous
winter bulb garden breaking ground by cnyjim
winter bulb garden breaking ground

a bulb garden gift arrived on 12/23 and is already bursting to life.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
