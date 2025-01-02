Previous
Leon by cnyjim
4 / 365

Leon

I asked my friend Leon to send me a Christmas greeting. This is what he sent instead.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact