Previous
7 / 365
For Real
Yes we are having a real winter this year. At least 15-18 inches on our picnic table. Almist more than the whole last winter.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
Jim Harriff
@cnyjim
7
photos
1
followers
0
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
9th January 2025 8:47am
Exif
Privacy
Public
