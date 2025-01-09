Previous
For Real by cnyjim
For Real

Yes we are having a real winter this year. At least 15-18 inches on our picnic table. Almist more than the whole last winter.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
