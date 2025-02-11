Previous
Great Leftovers by cnyjim
Great Leftovers

Gourmet Diner in Glens Falls makes a wonderful pasta bowl. You choose the pasta and sauce. then pick up to four meat/fish choices and as many veggie choices as you want from about 20 choices. Delicious second time around.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
