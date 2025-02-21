Previous
Baby Surprise by cnyjim
Baby Surprise

found in old file box. Who knew there was a baby book about me. Mother said my birth was one of the most thrilling and exciting days in her life.
21st February 2025

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
