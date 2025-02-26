Previous
Christmas Cactus? by cnyjim
42 / 365

Christmas Cactus?

Some say Christmas Cactus, some say Easter Cactus, but this one has a mind of its own. Now blooming in February but it even blooms in June. Who can explain this?!?
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
