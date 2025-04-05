Sign up
Important History.
Enjoyed an Erie Canal Museum presentation about the importance of a small pottery company and lacross to the community. Rex Lyons spoke about lacross and delivered a powerful reminder that we ignore the laws of the nature at our peril.
5th April 2025
Jim Harriff
@cnyjim
