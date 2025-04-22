Previous
Clarence B. Wright Museum by cnyjim
Clarence B. Wright Museum

Entry monument for this incredible museum of African American history. It tells the story from the first human being to the voices of liberty today.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
