68 / 365
Clarence B. Wright Museum
Entry monument for this incredible museum of African American history. It tells the story from the first human being to the voices of liberty today.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Jim Harriff
@cnyjim
Views
0
365
SM-S908U
22nd April 2025 11:27am
