Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
69 / 365
Motown
This is the studio in Detroit MI where Motown artists like the Supremes, Smokey Robinson, the Jackson 5, the Temptations and others got their start and recorded misic with the unique Motown sound.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jim Harriff
@cnyjim
70
photos
2
followers
1
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908U
Taken
23rd April 2025 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close