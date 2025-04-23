Previous
Motown by cnyjim
69 / 365

Motown

This is the studio in Detroit MI where Motown artists like the Supremes, Smokey Robinson, the Jackson 5, the Temptations and others got their start and recorded misic with the unique Motown sound.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
